State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 8,160 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,160 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $15,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,414,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,979,000 after purchasing an additional 551,581 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,130,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,356 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 23,671,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,056,000 after purchasing an additional 489,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,791,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,048,000 after purchasing an additional 177,287 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYSCO stock opened at $83.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.48. SYSCO Co. has a 52-week low of $61.33 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.16.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.53 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.23.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 25,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $2,026,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,491.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,634,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,512 shares of company stock valued at $18,790,908 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

