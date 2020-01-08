State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 9,077 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,077 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 32,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 25,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 18,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 316,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,674,000 after purchasing an additional 212,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. 55.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UPS opened at $116.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $100.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.65 and a 52 week high of $125.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.60.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Loop Capital set a $140.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a $136.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. GMP Securities upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

In other United Parcel Service news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $174,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

