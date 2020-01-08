State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $12,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 6,220.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,280,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,990 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,395,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,325,000 after purchasing an additional 818,574 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,778,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,064,000 after purchasing an additional 803,121 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,308,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 282.3% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 904,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,514,000 after purchasing an additional 667,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Shares of KMB opened at $135.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.48. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $107.44 and a 1 year high of $143.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 93,800.00%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.50.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.