State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,271 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $15,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 38,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $3,545,127.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,991,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $8,339,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,546 shares of company stock worth $14,806,851 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. FIX started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $108.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.54.

NYSE:ICE opened at $94.43 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.20 and a fifty-two week high of $95.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.88.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

