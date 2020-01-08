State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,862 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 24,535 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American Express were worth $16,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in American Express by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 332,102 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 38,031 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $284,136.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,801.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,820 shares of company stock worth $3,033,961 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $123.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. American Express has a twelve month low of $96.37 and a twelve month high of $129.34.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.47%.

A number of research firms have commented on AXP. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 target price on American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.49.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

