Stephens Begins Coverage on Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Stock analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EGBN. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Boenning Scattergood cut Eagle Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

Shares of EGBN opened at $47.69 on Monday. Eagle Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $60.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $87.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Eagle Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. 70.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

