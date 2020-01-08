Steven D. Cohan Sells 80,000 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total value of $7,371,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,371,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $93.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.59 and a 12-month high of $93.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.60.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.46 million. Copart had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 32.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CPRT shares. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of Copart by 132.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

