Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Allstate Call Options (NYSE:ALL)

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 7,401 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,417% compared to the average daily volume of 488 call options.

In other news, insider Croker Trevor acquired 44,975 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $1,539,044.50. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,305,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,675,022,000 after purchasing an additional 109,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,689,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,510,675,000 after purchasing an additional 228,584 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 2.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,372,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $643,628,000 after purchasing an additional 178,988 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 12.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,342,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $441,631,000 after purchasing an additional 486,897 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Allstate by 3.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,877,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,773,000 after purchasing an additional 103,623 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allstate stock opened at $112.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.70. The company has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.81. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $81.63 and a fifty-two week high of $113.32.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Allstate will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

ALL has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on Allstate from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.55.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

