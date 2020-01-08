Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 1,995 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,400% compared to the typical volume of 133 call options.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $287,785.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,876.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.56, for a total value of $448,025.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,172,415.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,992. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in S&P Global by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in S&P Global by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 37,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,283,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO boosted its stake in S&P Global by 12.1% during the third quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO now owns 78,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,640,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on S&P Global to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $323.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.27.

S&P Global stock opened at $280.98 on Wednesday. S&P Global has a one year low of $172.90 and a one year high of $286.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $270.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 448.14% and a net margin of 32.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 26.82%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

