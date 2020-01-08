Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 1,790 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,612% compared to the average daily volume of 66 call options.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $63.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $243.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

In related news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra purchased 2,525 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $64,387.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New purchased 935,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.59 per share, with a total value of $14,576,650.00. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.9% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 20,825.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

