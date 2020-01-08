Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 3,657 put options on the company. This is an increase of 4,842% compared to the average daily volume of 74 put options.

Shares of PTCT opened at $51.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -27.98 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.85 and a 200 day moving average of $43.32. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $52.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.03 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 74.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 22,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.09. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2,347.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

