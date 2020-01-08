Strikepoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Trading Down 10%

Strikepoint Gold Inc (CVE:SKP) shares traded down 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 695,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 186% from the average session volume of 243,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a market cap of $5.53 million and a PE ratio of -0.94.

Strikepoint Gold Company Profile (CVE:SKP)

StrikePoint Gold Inc primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the Yukon, British Columbia, Ontario, and Manitoba in Canada. It also explores for copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.

