Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Cut to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Piper Sandler currently has $210.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut shares of Stryker from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $221.53.

Shares of SYK opened at $209.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.76. Stryker has a twelve month low of $156.54 and a twelve month high of $223.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.00 and a 200-day moving average of $210.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.46%.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total value of $4,160,183.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,318 shares of company stock valued at $6,706,338 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

