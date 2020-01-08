Stuart Olson Inc (TSE:SOX) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share

Stuart Olson Inc (TSE:SOX) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stuart Olson in a report released on Monday, January 6th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stuart Olson’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$243.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$281.75 million.

SOX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Stuart Olson from C$3.25 to C$1.60 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Stuart Olson in a report on Thursday, November 7th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded Stuart Olson from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$4.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Stuart Olson from C$3.75 to C$1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Stuart Olson from C$4.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.73.

Shares of Stuart Olson stock opened at C$1.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.65. The company has a market cap of $53.62 million and a PE ratio of -6.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.64. Stuart Olson has a 52 week low of C$1.20 and a 52 week high of C$5.84.

Stuart Olson Inc provides general contracting and electrical building systems contracting to the institutional and commercial construction markets in Canada. The company's Buildings Group segment provides general contracting services, including integrated project delivery, construction management, and design-build services for schools, hospitals, and high-rise buildings; and provision of management, estimating, accounting, site management, field workers, and equipment in order to complete projects.

