Suncor Energy’s (SU) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $47.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.83% from the stock’s current price.

SU has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, CIBC set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.92.

Shares of SU opened at $34.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.79. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $27.28 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 12.1% in the third quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 928,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,311,000 after acquiring an additional 99,950 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,711,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,013,000 after acquiring an additional 221,266 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 27.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 32,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

