SunTrust Banks Begins Coverage on Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZNGA. BidaskClub lowered Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Barclays set a $6.00 target price on Zynga and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Zynga presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.18.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $6.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Zynga has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $6.65.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $345.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.56 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 3.94%. Zynga’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zynga news, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $59,175.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,337 shares in the company, valued at $459,089.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 336,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,080.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,269,836 shares of company stock valued at $7,971,960 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 592.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,295,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,283,000 after acquiring an additional 16,507,732 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,665,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 118.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,830,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878,684 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 535.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,814,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,923,000. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

