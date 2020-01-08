SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD)

Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nomad Foods in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Nomad Foods’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $540.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.51 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.14.

NOMD opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $23.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 14.0% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 18.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

