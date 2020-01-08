Susan Vobejda Sells 1,240 Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.52, for a total value of $326,764.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,785 shares in the company, valued at $8,375,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Susan Vobejda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 4th, Susan Vobejda sold 3,475 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $834,000.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total value of $323,788.80.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Susan Vobejda sold 730 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $189,800.00.

On Thursday, November 14th, Susan Vobejda sold 1,750 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $402,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Susan Vobejda sold 1,754 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total value of $357,096.86.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $280.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 145.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.74. Trade Desk Inc has a 52 week low of $121.61 and a 52 week high of $289.51.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.26 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 20.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura raised Trade Desk from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Trade Desk from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 5.2% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 25.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 9.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

