SVMK Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SVMK)

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 696 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 909% compared to the typical daily volume of 69 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ SVMK opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. SVMK has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $19.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.48.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 29.90% and a negative net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $79.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.86 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SVMK will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other SVMK news, SVP Lora D. Blum sold 3,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $66,759.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 25,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $424,843.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,808 shares of company stock worth $1,309,842 in the last quarter. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of SVMK by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SVMK by 81.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of SVMK by 3.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on SVMK shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on SVMK in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 price objective on SVMK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SVMK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

