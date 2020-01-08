Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Director Thomas A. Thomas Sells 30,000 Shares

Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $440,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 924,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,575,543.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Switch stock opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. Switch Inc has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.90. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.44, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.22 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Switch Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Switch by 56.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Switch by 19.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,376,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,498,000 after buying an additional 224,286 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Switch during the third quarter worth approximately $851,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Switch by 249.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 22,832 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Switch by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Switch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 target price on shares of Switch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

