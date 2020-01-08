Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives $50.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYNA. ValuEngine lowered Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Synaptics to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $67.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $26.34 and a 12-month high of $70.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.44.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $339.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.44 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synaptics will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hing Chung Wong sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total value of $1,356,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,030.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,189 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,160. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 326.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 335,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,782,000 after buying an additional 257,049 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 285,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after buying an additional 47,774 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 294,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 735,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,430,000 after buying an additional 217,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

