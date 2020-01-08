SYNNEX Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SNX)

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 642 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 858% compared to the typical volume of 67 put options.

SYNNEX stock opened at $127.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.96. SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $78.55 and a 12 month high of $130.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.31.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.80.

In other news, Director Andrea M. Zulberti sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $64,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,603.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $286,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,538,667.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,764 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,128 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 112.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,797,000 after purchasing an additional 68,714 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 18.5% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the third quarter worth approximately $4,110,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the second quarter worth approximately $1,999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

