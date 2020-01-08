TaaS Trading 17.3% Higher This Week (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. In the last seven days, TaaS has traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar. TaaS has a market capitalization of $4.01 million and approximately $189.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TaaS token can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00005911 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, Liqui and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TaaS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00179554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.88 or 0.01374522 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00027455 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00117895 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TaaS was first traded on February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund.

Buying and Selling TaaS

TaaS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TaaS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TaaS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.