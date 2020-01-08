Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

TRHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.54.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

TRHC opened at $47.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.47 and a 200 day moving average of $51.81. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52-week low of $37.41 and a 52-week high of $68.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.82 and a beta of 1.51.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $74.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.37 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $396,720.00. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $29,987.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 751,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,891,144.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,759,106 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 241.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 14,194 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter worth $905,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.