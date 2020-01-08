Taner Ozcelik Sells 141,739 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Stock

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) SVP Taner Ozcelik sold 141,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $3,543,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $25.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. Benchmark started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Sunday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised ON Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.89.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 185.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,706,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706,611 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 206.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,681,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,397,000 after buying an additional 2,481,156 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 120.4% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,101,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,889,000 after buying an additional 2,240,369 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 95.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,031,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,273,000 after buying an additional 1,481,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 32.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,846,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,745,000 after buying an additional 949,933 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

