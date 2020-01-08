Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) Shares Down 1.7%

Taoping Inc (NASDAQ:TAOP) fell 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58, 400 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 97,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Taoping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57.

Taoping Company Profile (NASDAQ:TAOP)

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-based Technology and Traditional Information Technology.

