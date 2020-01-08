Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Raised by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 129.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,437 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,946,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Target by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 78,432 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Nomura began coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price objective on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.19.

TGT opened at $123.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $66.53 and a 12-month high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

