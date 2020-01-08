Taseko Mines (NASDAQ:TGB) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NASDAQ:TGB) were down 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51, approximately 6,700 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,152,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of Taseko Mines from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 17th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.44.

Taseko Mines (NASDAQ:TGB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $62.44 million for the quarter.

About Taseko Mines (NASDAQ:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

