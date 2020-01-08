Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TRP. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

Shares of TRP stock opened at $52.81 on Monday. Tc Pipelines has a 1 year low of $39.29 and a 1 year high of $53.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 2nd quarter worth about $616,147,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,008,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $362,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,911 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 201,685.1% in the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,311,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,953 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,825,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,896,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,588,000 after purchasing an additional 724,016 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tc Pipelines

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.