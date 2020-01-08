TD Securities Lowers TMX Group (TSE:X) to Hold

TD Securities downgraded shares of TMX Group (TSE:X) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$120.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on X. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a C$121.00 price objective on shares of TMX Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on TMX Group from C$115.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut TMX Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$118.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on TMX Group from C$114.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. TMX Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$121.00.

TSE X opened at C$110.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$110.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$108.79. TMX Group has a one year low of C$70.06 and a one year high of C$120.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$196.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$196.50 million. Equities analysts expect that TMX Group will post 5.9300002 earnings per share for the current year.

TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

