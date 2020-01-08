Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 8,282 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 760% compared to the average daily volume of 963 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TME. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4,995.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,749,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,659,000 after acquiring an additional 57,596,675 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 188.4% in the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 5,256,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433,435 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 257.7% in the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 4,292,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,783 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,092,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 22,682.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,321,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,604 shares during the last quarter. 12.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average of $13.49. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion and a PE ratio of 60.35.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.66. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.36.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

