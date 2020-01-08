Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TEX shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Cfra cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on shares of Terex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

In related news, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 4,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $148,713.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,114.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Fearon sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $734,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,904.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,222 shares of company stock valued at $32,492 and sold 50,051 shares valued at $1,428,301. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Terex by 106.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 19,174 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Terex by 132.3% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 253,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after buying an additional 144,100 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Terex by 7.0% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 90,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Terex by 6.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Terex by 32.1% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEX opened at $28.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.04. Terex has a 52-week low of $22.84 and a 52-week high of $38.57. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.77.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Terex had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Terex will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

