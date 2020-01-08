Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given a $240.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) received a $240.00 price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 48.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TSLA. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tesla from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.19.

TSLA opened at $469.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $83.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.64. Tesla has a 12-month low of $176.99 and a 12-month high of $471.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $2.28. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tesla will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 64,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.06, for a total value of $22,470,351.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 198,238 shares in the company, valued at $69,395,194.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,681 shares of company stock worth $33,831,053 over the last ninety days. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at $95,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at $383,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at $1,642,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,369 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

