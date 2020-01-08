The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,293,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,698,312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225,080 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,293 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,763,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449,889 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9,580.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,579,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,966,000 after acquiring an additional 32,243,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,437,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $54.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $234.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.42. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $55.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.59.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. ValuEngine lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $59.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.53.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 18,389 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,011,395.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,678 shares of company stock worth $7,264,570. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

