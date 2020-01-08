Thomas (Tommy) McKeith Purchases 69,682,290 Shares of Arrow Minerals (ASX:AMD) Stock

Arrow Minerals (ASX:AMD) insider Thomas (Tommy) McKeith purchased 69,682,290 shares of Arrow Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$557,458.32 ($395,360.51).

AMD stock opened at A$0.01 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.01. Arrow Minerals has a one year low of A$0.01 ($0.00) and a one year high of A$0.02 ($0.01).

Get Arrow Minerals alerts:

About Arrow Minerals

Arrow Minerals Limited identifies, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, lithium, nickel, copper, and iron ore deposits. It focuses on the exploration of the Strickland Gold project covering an area of 1,200 square kilometers exploration licenses located in the Eastern Goldfields; and the Malinda Lithium project covering an area of approximately 600 square kilometers situated to the east of Carnarvon, Gascoyne Region;.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.