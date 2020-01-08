Thomasville National Bank Acquires Shares of 2,513 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 4,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

In other iShares TIPS Bond ETF news, insider Coleman Howard purchased 57,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00.

Shares of TIP opened at $117.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.19. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.50 and a fifty-two week high of $118.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.1085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.