Thomasville National Bank Buys Shares of 64,858 Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 64,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000. Thomasville National Bank owned 0.13% of Precision BioSciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen Inc. lifted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 7.5% in the second quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 1,083,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,362,000 after buying an additional 75,361 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 66.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 883,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 353,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 511.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,414,000 after purchasing an additional 531,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 469.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 427,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 352,010 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. 42.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DTIL opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average is $11.05. Precision BioSciences Inc has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $23.67.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 78.51% and a negative net margin of 423.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DTIL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Precision BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

In other news, insider Christopher Heery acquired 2,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,018.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $3,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

