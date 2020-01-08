Thomasville National Bank Has $656,000 Stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Thomasville National Bank decreased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $584,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $703,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $7,474,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $387,000.

NYSEARCA SPY opened at $322.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $317.37 and its 200-day moving average is $302.19. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a one year low of $254.00 and a one year high of $324.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

