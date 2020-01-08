Thomasville National Bank Invests $201,000 in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Diageo by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Diageo by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

DEO opened at $166.28 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $138.24 and a fifty-two week high of $176.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.43.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DEO. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

