Thomasville National Bank Makes New Investment in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 305.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Richard S. Gold sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $693,476.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,926.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Darren J. King sold 3,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total value of $645,157.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,876,744.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,977,597. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $165.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $141.50 and a 52-week high of $176.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.70.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.12). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTB. Deutsche Bank upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.85.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

