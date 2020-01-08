Thomasville National Bank Sells 86 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 39.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ opened at $215.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.31. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $157.20 and a 52 week high of $216.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4577 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

