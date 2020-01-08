Thomasville National Bank Trims Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Thomasville National Bank cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 153,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 973.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 214,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,520,000 after purchasing an additional 194,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,533,000. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $154.00 target price on shares of Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.87.

Shares of DHR opened at $156.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $110.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $101.46 and a twelve month high of $156.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. Danaher’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.