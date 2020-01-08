Timken (NYSE:TKR) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $68.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TKR. KeyCorp increased their target price on Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Timken from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Timken from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Timken currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Timken stock opened at $57.30 on Tuesday. Timken has a 12 month low of $37.74 and a 12 month high of $58.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.93.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). Timken had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Timken will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 46,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,481,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,567. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $253,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,966.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,977 shares of company stock valued at $4,145,196. 11.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timken by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,465,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,961,000 after acquiring an additional 35,795 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timken by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,294,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,168,000 after acquiring an additional 64,489 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Timken by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,328,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,344,000 after acquiring an additional 117,943 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Timken by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,951,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,165,000 after acquiring an additional 14,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Timken by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,506,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,539,000 after acquiring an additional 65,205 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

