Timothy Archer Sells 13,026 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) CEO Timothy Archer sold 13,026 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.78, for a total transaction of $3,852,830.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Timothy Archer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 6th, Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $296.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $280.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.59. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $299.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $284.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 85.5% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 20,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 9,632 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,633,000. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.6% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 102,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,664,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 16.6% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 67,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after buying an additional 9,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

