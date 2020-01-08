Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Given New C$82.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toromont Industries’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TIH. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$64.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$75.00 target price on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toromont Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$72.38.

TIH stock opened at C$70.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$68.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$65.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.75. Toromont Industries has a 52 week low of C$52.71 and a 52 week high of C$71.15.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$975.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$959.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Toromont Industries will post 3.9300003 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.42%.

In related news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.10, for a total transaction of C$364,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$145,107. Also, Senior Officer Paul Randolph Jewer sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.01, for a total transaction of C$42,006.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$483,069. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,143 shares of company stock valued at $430,772.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

