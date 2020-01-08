Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TSCO. Northcoast Research raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.68.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $90.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $82.32 and a 52-week high of $114.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $29,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total value of $1,323,804.09. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

