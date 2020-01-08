Traders Buy Large Volume of Floor & Decor Put Options (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 1,552 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,605% compared to the average daily volume of 91 put options.

In other Floor & Decor news, major shareholder Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,105,728 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $311,230,886.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 13,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $659,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,623.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,275,040 shares of company stock valued at $319,128,424 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000.

Shares of FND stock opened at $49.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.88.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FND has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim set a $55.00 target price on Floor & Decor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet downgraded Floor & Decor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.61.

Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

