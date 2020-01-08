Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 8,601 put options on the company. This is an increase of 7,128% compared to the average daily volume of 119 put options.

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 121,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $4,665,446.40. Also, Director Ploeg David Vander sold 2,760 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $105,984.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,452 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,198. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 323,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after buying an additional 41,578 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 544,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,768,000 after buying an additional 132,023 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth about $3,410,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth about $1,034,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 48.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 210,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 68,276 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KNX. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 price target on Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.08.

KNX stock opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $39.37.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 9.38%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

