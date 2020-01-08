Traders Purchase High Volume of PriceSmart Call Options (NASDAQ:PSMT)

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 734 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,012% compared to the average daily volume of 66 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $68.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. PriceSmart has a 12 month low of $48.06 and a 12 month high of $79.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.49 and a 200-day moving average of $65.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.94.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $801.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSMT. TheStreet upgraded PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.85.

In other news, EVP John D. Hildebrandt sold 4,500 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $329,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,613.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $696,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,231,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,621,745.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,087 shares of company stock valued at $5,478,413. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,925,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,125,000 after acquiring an additional 26,824 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,719,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,138,000 after acquiring an additional 116,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,019,000 after acquiring an additional 22,392 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,786,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,829,000 after acquiring an additional 192,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

