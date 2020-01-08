Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 12,582 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 753% compared to the typical volume of 1,475 put options.

STZ opened at $183.60 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $150.37 and a one year high of $214.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on Constellation Brands to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. HSBC set a $235.00 price target on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $25,000. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.